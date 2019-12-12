Joining Joe on ‘In Conversation’ this week is award winning author Roisin Meaney. She has published several best-selling books for adults and two for children. Her work has been translated widely
Tralee man receives prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply
A Tralee man has received a prison sentence for possession of cocaine for sale or supply.28-year-old Emmet Regan of 24 Manor Place, Manor Village,...
HSE says it’ll take 18 months to compile an analysis of UHK’s current resources
It'll take nearly a year-and-a-half to compile an analysis of University Hospital Kerry's current resources.In September of 2018, the South/South-West Hospital Group met with...
Fexco announce partnership with UK supermarket group Morrisons
Kerry fin-tech company Fexco has announced a new partnership with UK supermarket group, Morrisons.It'll see the Killorglin headquartered company provide a foreign currency exchange...
Roisin Meaney – December 11th, 2019
Joining Joe on ‘In Conversation’ this week is award winning author Roisin Meaney. She has published several best-selling books for adults and two for...
A Problem Shared – December 11th, 2019
This week, many listeners got in touch about bereavement and going through the grieving process. Tony and Val discussed queries relating to males in...