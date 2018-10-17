Rod Stewert – The Definitive

Kerry councillor doesn’t regret nominating Peter Casey to run as a presidential candidate
A Kerry councillor says he doesn't regret nominating Peter Casey to run as a presidential candidate.There have been calls for Mr Casey to drop...
Gardaí appeal for information to witnesses of mid-Kerry murder
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of a mid-Kerry murder to come forward with any information which could assist the investigation.58-year-old James Cahillane was found...
Investigation launched into egg throwing incidents in Killarney
Gardaí in Killarney are investigating two incidents of eggs being thrown at pedestrians.Around 9.45pm last Thursday, an egg was thrown from a hatchback car...
The Fear around Halloween
Could the solution to the fear around Halloween be to organize a supervised event for young people? Cllr Tom Barry from Listowel discusses.
‘Inspired’
Good news for people who run ‘Inspired’ in Kerry. We were joined by Maree O’Connor and Fran Malone, who explain their future plans.