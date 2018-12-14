Robin Suter, Beaufort, Killarney and late of Beaconsfield, UK

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Saturday from 6 to 7.30pm. A Celebration of Robin’s life will take place on Sunday afternoon at 1pm in O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney and all are welcome. No Flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

