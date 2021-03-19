Robert Nolan, Carrueragh, Kilmorna and late of Speedy’s Bar Moyvane.

Predeceased by his wife Anne and sister Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Liam (Speedy), daughter Linda, grandchildren Oliver, Paige and Ellie Mai, brothers Jim, Frank and Willie, sisters Mary and Carmel, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Robert, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday at 12 noon, which will be live-streamed on https://bit.ly/2NwKEGh , with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

