reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 5.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church on Monday morning at 9.45am for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery.
Snow and ice warning extended to Kerry
A status yellow warning for snow and ice has been extended to Kerry.Met Eireann says wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected...
Robert Brosnan, Fountain Court, Tralee and formerly of Castleisland
reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4 to 5.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church on Monday morning at 9.45am...
It rained on 27 days during November at South Kerry weather station
It rained on 27 days during November at Valentia Observatory in November.Met Eireann's monthly summary for last month shows the South Kerry weather station...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT AREA BOARDMENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 79 St Pauls 70U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 46 Gneeveguilla 36U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney crossed the whitewash for the fourth consecutive European game last night.His pair of tries helped Ulster to a 34-points to 10 bonus...
Ireland Legend Says Hanrahan Deserves National Team Call-Up
Former Ireland and Munster player John Hayes says JJ Hanrahan is deserving of a call-up to the Ireland Rugby squad.The Currow-man has been the...