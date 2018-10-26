Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Oct 28t) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations if lieu of flowers, if desired,to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Robert ‘Bobby’ Miller, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Oct 28t) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St....
Voter turnout in Kerry down so far
Voter turnout in Kerry up to lunchtime was down compared to previous elections and referendums.In Tralee turnout is reported to be 11%, Killarney is...
Descendants of first MP to speak Irish in Westminster express pride in ancestor
The descendants of a West Kerry MP are very proud of his achievements of being the first person to speak Irish in Westminster.Thomas O'Donnell...
Kerry Councillor says process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too...
The process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long.That's the view of Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher.He was commenting after...
Confusion surrounds announcement of FF candidate to run in Northern Ireland
Confusion surrounds the announcement of a Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the local elections in Northern Ireland.Last night in Tyrone, Kerry Senator Mark Daly...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYKeith Earls is back in the Munster team for tomorrow's Pro 14 match against Conference A leader Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.The Limerick...
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Update
National Cup ties top the bill this weekend for Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League teams.There's local matches down for decision also.Padraig Harnett reports
Island Cup Features At Castleisland Coursing Meeting This Weekend
The Island Cup is the main event on the coursing scene this weekend.It takes place at the 3 day Castleisland meeting.James O’Connor reports