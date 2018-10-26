Robert ‘Bobby’ Miller, St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Oct 28t) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations if lieu of flowers, if desired,to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.