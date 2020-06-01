Roadworks programme approved for Killarney MD

Improvement and safety works at Listry Bridge and in Rathmore are among the projects that have been signed off on by Killarney Municipl District councillors.

They met recently and approved the roadworks programme for the Killarney MD for this year.

This programme will see works carried out on national and non-national roads, as well as drainage works and footpath repairs.

This roadworks programme is based on funding from the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Grant aid allocated by TII includes an allocation of €1 million for pavement strengthening and safety works on the N72 at Rathmore.

€80,000 has been allocated for Listry Bridge under the Specific Improvement Grant; this bridge has been highlighted as a danger for over twenty years by councillors.

€80,000 will go towards safety improvement works on the Rock Road, €40,000 each will be spent on works at the Killarney Pedestrian Tourist Office and in Kilcummin village.

The Restoration Maintenance Programme will see over €430,000 spent on more than 19km of works in the Killarney MD.

€1.6 million has been allocated for 9km of works in the Restoration Improvement Programme and over €93,000 will be spent on the drainage programme in the Killarney MD.

€80,000 will go towards footpaths in the MD.