Roads and electricity outage update

Kerry County Council says two trees are down on the Glountane to Knocknaboul L 2032 road. A council crew is on its way.

Council electrical crews are attending malfunctioning traffic lights at Balloonagh, Tralee and expect to make them operational again shortly.

According to ESB Networks’ Powercheck app, 28 customers in the Milltown area are without power. It should be restored by 12.15am.

Powercheck also says 95 customers in Abbeyfeale are also without electricity. This should be restored by 11.45pm.