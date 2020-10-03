Roads cleared after two separate road traffic collisions in wider Tralee area

No further traffic delays are expected after two separate road traffic collisions occurred in the wider Tralee area this morning.

Two cars collided at Farmer’s Bridge just outside Tralee.





There were no injuries and the Fire Brigade have cleared the road.

There was also a two-car collision between Ardfert and Lerrig after Moan.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance, but again, no major injuries were reported.

Traffic delays were expected for a short time on both roads, but both have since been cleared.