Roads around Kerry impacted by snow, ice and flooding

A number of roads around Kerry have been impacted by snow, ice and flooding.

The Foiladuane Road south-east of Glenflesk will be closed tomorrow to accommodate the addition of laybys following a collapse, while Kerry Mountain Rescue is assisting a car stuck on the Gap of Dunloe.

There are also reports of snow and ice affecting a road on the Kerry-Cork border.

Early on Sunday morning, following heavy rain and flooding, a section of the Killarney to Kilgarvan road at Loo Bridge was damaged after it was undermined by the collapse of a riverbank.

It remains closed today, although structural engineers are assessing the damage.

Diversions are in place via Killarney and Moll’s Gap, however, local traffic is using the Foiladuane Road, which bypasses Loo Bridge and connects with the N22 two kilometres south-east of Glenflesk.

Re-elected Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the local road will be closed tomorrow for works.

Elsewhere, Kerry Mountain Rescue is helping to remove a car which got stuck in snow and ice this morning on the Gap of Dunloe.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the route, beyond Kate Kearney’s cottage.

Neither gardaí nor a tow truck were able to reach the car, however, members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue team are assisting the uninjured occupants.

It’s also reported the road over the Top of Coom, crossing from Kerry to Cork, is badly affected due to snow and ice.