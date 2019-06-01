Road users advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend

Road users are being advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend.

Large numbers of people are expected to spend the bank holiday weekend in the county, partly due to the number of festivals taking place.

The annual BikeFest continues in Killarney, K-Fest is taking place in Killorglin, while Listowel Writers’ Week is into its third day in North Kerry.





Nationally, gardaí will be targeting drug-drivers this bank holiday weekend.

The Chief Superintendent of the National Roads Policing Bureau, Paul Cleary, says people wrongly think drugs do not impair a driver’s ability.