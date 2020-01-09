Road reopens in Kilcummin following fatal collision this morning

A road in Kilcummin has reopened following a fatal collision this morning.

An elderly man died in the two-car collision, while a woman was taken from the scene in a critical condition.

The two-car collision occurred at a quarter to seven this morning at Finnegan’s Cross in Kilcummin.

An elderly man was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was pronounced dead.

An elderly woman was also taken in a critical condition from the scene to UHK, along with another woman who had non life-threatening injuries.

The road in Kilcummin has since reopened, following a Garda forensic examination.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information, particularly from anyone travelling in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage.

This is the second fatality on Kerry roads this week, following on from a collision on the Castleisland-Abbeyfeale Road on Monday, where a man in his fifties lost his life.