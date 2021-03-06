Road leading to Carrauntoohill needs protection measures to stop landslides

Kerry County Council says it will engage with Beaufort landowners and residents in relation to concerns about an access road to Carrauntoohil.

There was a landslide onto the road at Coolroe, which leads to the Lisleibane car park for the Reeks, following last month’s heavy rain.

Resident Brendan O’Reilly says there’s a high bank on the side of the road and there’s a risk of further landslides.

He’s calling on the council to put protection measures in place to stop it happening again.

Mr O’Reilly also says the road needs to be widened and lay-bys created to cope with the volume of tourist traffic using the road to access Ireland’s highest mountain.