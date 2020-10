Gardaí and Kerry County Council are advising road users to take extra care due to adverse weather conditions.

A Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Eireann is valid until 3pm on Tuesday; up to 50 millimetres of rain is forecast with possible higher amounts in mountainous areas.

A gale warning has also been issued.

The heavy rainfall is making driving conditions dangerous with flooding being reported on the N70 Ring of Kerry road in Caherciveen and Glenbeigh.