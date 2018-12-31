Road closures for Tralee New Year celebrations

Tralee will stage the first New Year’s Celebrations in Kerry this evening with the annual spectacular fireworks display on Denny Street from 7pm.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions have been in place since mid-afternoon to facilitate the event.

A section of Denny Street from Park Lane to Ivy Terrace will be closed from 5pm until 8pm.





A section of Ivy Terrace from its junction with Prince’s Quay to the Abbey Car Park, adjacent to the controlled pedestrian crossing, will also be closed from 5pm to 8pm.

There is no parking on Denny Street from Park Lane to the Ashe Memorial Hall, and all cars should be removed by 4pm.

The fireworks in Kerry’s Capital are being organised by Tralee Chamber Alliance with the support of a number of local businesses and Kerry County Council.

Tralee Chamber Alliance spokesperson, John Drummey says the event has become a major attraction over the festive period since 2012.