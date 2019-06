A road in Rathmore is to close from today to facilitate works on the grounds of the medical centre.

Kerry County Council has decided to close 80 metres of the L7056 from the T-junction at the N72 to the entrance of the Holy Family National School.

This is to allow for the demolition of an existing retaining wall and the construction of a new wall on the grounds of Rathmore Medical Centre.

The road will be closed from today until Friday August 16th.