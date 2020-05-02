RNLI and Coast Guard call for people not to use the sea for recreation

Ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend people are being urged not to take part in any water-based activity on or in the sea.

The Irish Coast Guard and RNLI are renewing their call while the current national emergency restrictions are in place.

Both organisations are concerned that as the restrictions continue, people may become complacent and be tempted to take to the water.

They say, however, it’s crucial to continue to minimise the risk to search and rescue volunteer crews, helicopter crew and other front-line emergency services, from being exposed to COVID-19.