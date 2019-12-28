Rivals Meet In Pro 14 Tonight As Munster Welcome Leinster To Thomond

Conference A leaders Leinster travel to Conference B leaders Munster this evening.

Munster came away from Galway with a win last weekend and will be looking to continue their Intepro form at Thomond Park.

The province’s recent record at the Limerick venue is exceptional, unbeaten in the last 21 games, although Leinster were the last team to defeat the men in red there.

The in-form club side in Europe currently, Leinster have won their last fourteen matches in all competitions, and have also won five of the last six meetings between the two provinces.

Mike Fuller previews the game:

Speaking to Munster Rugby TV, Munster hooker Kevin O’Byrne says he’s enjoying getting plenty of playing time, including last weekend’s win over Connacht.

Munster Centre Sammy Arnold says he’s enjoyed playing under Stephen Larkham since he joined the Coaching staff.

Defence Coach, JP Ferreira told Munster Rugby TV that the players are expecting the Munster v Leinster clash to be as emotionally-charged as usual.