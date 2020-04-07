Rita O’Connor (Nee Sheahan) of Rathmore Townland, Rathmore

A private family Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. this Wednesday April 08th. To view live streaming of the Mass, google MCN Media, St Josephs Church Rathmore. A memorial mass for Rita will take place at a later date.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****