Rita Morrissey née Dwyer

Spá Road Tralee. A private family funeral will take place for Rita with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 Noon on Tuesday in St. John’s Church Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in New Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. John’s Church Tralee, enquiries to The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy (died March 2020) and dear mother of Mary, Jimmy, Liza and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, Rowan Ciara, Niamh, Shane, Aoife and Ashling, great-grandchildren Adagh and Dara, Rowans partner Maria, sons-in-law Donal and James, daughter-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

