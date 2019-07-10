Rita Manning née Griffin, Lisdorgan, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Thursday (July 11th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 2pm.  Burial afterwards in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.

