Private cremation service for Rita King Celaya will take place on Friday at 2pm in Shannon Crematorium. Family Members only.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere's an increased likelihood that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships will be deferred to later this year as a result of...
A Problem Shared – March 18th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas. This week, not surprisingly, issues arising from the...
New Accommodation Centre for Asylum Seekers – March 18th, 2020
On Monday, it was announced that the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen would be used as an accommodation centre for 150 people. Local...
Preparing for the Surge – March 18th, 2020
Last night the Taoiseach addressed the nation as to how we must respond the pandemic. Part of this response must be to give our...
Banks suspend loan payments for customers affected by COVID-19
The 5 main banks have agreed a three month suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments for customers affected by Covid 19.Following a meeting...
Kerry GAA Update On Club Championship & Other Fixtures
Kerry GAA says some club competitions may need to be re-structured or curtailed depending on how the Covid-19 situation develops and how the Inter-County...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
LOCAL SPORTThe International Children's Games due to be held in Hungary have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.A team from Kerry was due...