Rita Higgins (nee O Shea) of Ard na Chroí, Ballyvelly, Tralee and formerly of Ballyvelly House, Ballyvelly, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Rita Higgins with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Monday at 2pm in St John’s Church, Tralee ,streamed on st johns dot ie, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

