RITA HEFFERNAN NEE CORKERY CAHER RATHANNY BALLYMACELLIGOTT A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR RITA WITH HER REQUIEM MASS ON TUESDAY AT 11AM IN ST BRENDANS CHURCH CLOGHER BALLYMACELLIGOTT THE MASS WILL BE STREAMED ON ON THE BALLYMACELLIGOTT COMMUNOITY ALERT FACEBOOK PAGE .BURIEL AFTERWARDS IN CLOGHER CEMENTERY . FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY. DONATIONS IN LIEU TO PALLIATIVE CARE C/O TANGNEUYS FUNERAL HOME CASTLEISLEAND HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE