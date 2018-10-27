Rita Griffin née Brosnan, Quill St., Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening (Oct.28th), from 5pm – 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St.John’s Parish Church on Monday morning (Oct 29th), at 9.45am for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association.

