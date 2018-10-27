Rita Griffin née Brosnan, Quill St., Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening (Oct.28th), from 5pm – 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at St.John’s Parish Church on Monday morning (Oct 29th), at 9.45am for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Kidney Association.
Latest News
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry FootballDr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family Round 1 Spa 2-9 Scartaglen 1-4 Spa to play Rathmore in...
Martin Ferris proud of campaign run by Liadh Ni Riada
A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says Liadh Ni Riada is not polling as well as the party would have hoped or expected.However, Martin Ferris...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...
All ballot boxes now open in Kerry
All boxes in the Kerry constituency have now been opened.Indications are that Michael D Higgins has significantly grown his vote in Kerry compared to...
Latest Sports
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry FootballDr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family Round 1 Spa 2-9 Scartaglen 1-4 Spa to play Rathmore in...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...