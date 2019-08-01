Rita Downing nee O’Connor, Emmets Place, Kenmare

reposing at her home on Friday evening from 4 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Kerry. Enquiries to O’ Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare

