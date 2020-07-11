Rita Daly (nee Finucane) of Moyvane, Tralee and South Africa

Beloved wife of Austin, dear mother of Sharon, Amanda, Colleen & Fiona and sister of Noreen (Listowel & The Philippines).

Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Rita in South Africa.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****