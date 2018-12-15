Rita Byrne née Collins, Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and formerly of Ballysheen, Abbeydorney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw for Requiem Mass at 2:00pm on Monday. Burial afterwards in Dysert Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR