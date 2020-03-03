Jerry speaks to Phillip Watt, CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, about the real threat COVID-19 poses to members of the CF community.
Two men plead not guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl in Kerry
Two men have pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.The jury...
Two Kerry businesses named on latest Tax Defaulters list
Two Kerry businesses have been named on the latest Tax Defaulters list.Revenue says 45 settlements were made between October and December nationally totalling almost...
Tralee Town Centre and Manor West need to be considered as joint shopping area
Tralee town centre and Manor Retail Park should not be looked at in isolation when it comes to the retail offering of the area.That's...
Footprints – March 3rd, 2020
Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, joins Jerry in studio to discuss some of the stories that made the headlines exactly 100 years ago...
Resources for End of Life Care: One Family’s Story – March 3rd, 2020
‘James’ (not his real name) tells Jerry that his terminally ill father who has been sent home for his final days has been left...
The Risk Coronavirus Poses to Cystic Fibrosis Suffers – March 3rd, 2020
