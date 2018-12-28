Rise in young people who are homeless in Kerry

There’s been a rise in the number of young people who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless in Kerry.

That’s according to Novas, the voluntary housing agency which provides services in this county.

Úna Burns is the organisation’s head of policy and communications.

She says in 2017, the last year for which full statistics are available, there was a 5% increase in 18 to 21-year-olds availing of their service nationwide, including Kerry.

Ms Burns says 2018 has been a very busy year for Novas:

Having a job is no guarantee of protection against homelessness according to Úna Burns of Novas.

There’s been an increase in employed people – usually those with families – who have found themselves priced out of the private rental market.

Ms Burns says those affected are workers on minimum wage, zero-hour contracts or other forms of precarious employment: