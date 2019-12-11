Rise in number of mumps cases in Kerry recently

There’s been a rise in the number of mumps cases in Kerry recently, up six since the start of November.

The HSE says there’s been a large increase in mumps cases nationally since late last year, with over 2,000 cases this year, 21 of which were in Kerry.

At the start of November, the HSE confirmed there had been 15 cases of mumps notified in Kerry up to that point; there have been six more since then.

The HSE says they’ve recently begun to see an increase in people presenting with mumps in Kerry and Cork; so far this year 68 cases have been notified – 21 in Kerry and 47 in Cork.

This is an increase from 36 cases for the region last year – six in Kerry and 30 in Cork.

The majority of cases are in the 15 to 24-year-old group and many are in third level colleges.

They HSE adds it’s very likely there’ll be additional cases over the coming weeks.