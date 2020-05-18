Rise in Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

There’s been a further rise in the number of Kerry employers availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

According to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners, 27% of Kerry employers are now getting the Government support.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is operated by Revenue through the payroll system, and is available to employers who keep employees on payroll throughout the pandemic.

27% of employers registered with Revenue in Kerry are now taking part in the scheme, that’s a 4% rise in the past two weeks.

Nationally, Kerry makes up 2.8% of all employers in the scheme, while 2.3% of all employees benefitting from this subsidy are based in Kerry.

Nationally almost 54,000 (53,900) employers have registered with Revenue for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, and over 464,400 employees have already received at least one payment.

The value of payments made under the scheme nationally is now €936 million; this includes €86 million in income tax paid that has been refunded.