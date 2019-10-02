Ripple of kindness led to re-opening of Kerry Women’s Resource Centre

An interview on Radio Kerry earlier this year, kick-started a chain of events which resulted in the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre being re-opened.

Ballybunion resident Dee Keogh spoke on the ‘TalkAbout’ show during the summer, about how a stranger she encountered on the beach, made a cash donation towards re-opening the centre, after hearing it had been closed last year.

After the interview was aired, a number of people came forward with offers of help, ranging from large cash donations, to the gifting of the entire contents of a shop in Listowel.

Nogugu Mafu from the KWRC, says this initial donation, led directly to the centre re-opening in Tralee last month, following numerous gestures of kindness.

She says she was blown away by the generosity they’ve experienced:

A public meeting on the future of the Kerry Women’s Resource Centre, takes place tonight at St John’s Parish Centre, Ashe Street, Tralee at 7pm.