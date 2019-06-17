Ring of Kerry road works need to be carried out before the end of tourism season

Works along the Ring of Kerry road, which will result in it being closed for two-weeks, need to be carried out sooner rather than later.

That’s according to Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council John Kennelly, who was in consultation with the project engineers about deferring the works until after the tourism season.

The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark for Dinis Cottage will be closed to all traffic from Monday, 24th June to Friday, July 5th.

The closure is to facilitate emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road at Dinis.

Structural engineers Atkins were appointed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out the works; they recommended the repairs be undertaken at this time.

Kerry County Council’s John Kennelly says it was suggested that the works not be delayed: