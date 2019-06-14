The Ring of Kerry road outside Killarney will be closed temporarily to facilitate works later this month.

The N71 road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark for Dinis Cottage will be closed to all traffic from Monday, 24th June to Friday, July 5th.

The closure is to facilitate emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road at Dinis.

The contractors will also be carrying out night-time work to minimise the duration of the road closure.

A diversion will be in place via the N22 (Cork Road) and Kilgarvan (R569) and signage will be erected.

Access will be maintained from Killarney to Muckross House, Torc Waterfall and the ‘Cardiac Steps’ walkway, while access to Ladies’ View and Moll’s Gap will be maintained from the Kenmare/Sneem side.