Ring of Kerry Cycle cancelled

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to COVID-19.

Over the past 37 years, the cycle has raised almost €17million for 160 charities.

All of this year’s chosen charities have been informed of the cancellation and will remain as the beneficiaries for next year’s event.

Participants can defer their registration for 12 months, donate their registration fee to their chosen charity or request a refund.

You must select your preference through the event’s website before May 31st next.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2021 will go ahead on Saturday, July 3rd 2021.