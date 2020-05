This year’s Ring of Beara Cycle has been cancelled, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The event, which attracts thousands of cyclists every year, had been due to take place on May 23rd, and was initially postponed until August.

Following consultation with businesses and stakeholders, organisers have decided to cancel this year’s event.

The Ring of Beara Cycle will now take place on May 29th next year and all registered participants will automatically transfer.