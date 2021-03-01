Richie Reidy, Tullig, Bonane, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Richie with requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Wednesday in St. Fiachna’s Church, Bonane.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mycondolences.ie

Followed by burial in St. Fiachna’s Cemetery, Bonane. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

