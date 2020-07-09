Richie Dowling of Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly Ballyconry, Lisselton and Ballyheigue

A private family funeral will take place for Richie with the Requiem Mass being streamed at 11am on Friday on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net and interment in Ballyheigue.

Beloved husband of the late Delia and dear brother of Mary, Eileen, Margaret, Kathleen, Brenda, Anne, Joan and the late Teresa.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

