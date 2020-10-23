Richard ‘Richie’ Roche, Ballybehy, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Castlemahon.

Richie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, daughter Ava, son Mark, mother Mary, sisters Patricia and Teresa, brothers Paul, Denis and Michael, mother-in-law Mary Griffin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues, comrades in the Abbeyfeale Drama Group and a large circle of friends.

Funeral cortege will depart Ballybehy on Saturday at 10am and travel via Kostal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem mass at 11am.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfeale

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard on honor the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12 noon en route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****