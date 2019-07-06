Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from his residence to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Richard (Rich) Kissane, Clountubrid, Listowel
Key Players Missing For Crotta O Neills Ahead Of Championship Opener
Crotta Manager Paul O Donoghue chats to Radio Kerry Sport ahead of the 2019 Garveys Senior Hurling Championship
Kerry To Get Their U20 Munster Championship Underway On Thursday Evening
Kerry will play Limerick on Thursday evening in Austin Stack Park in the semi final of the Munster U20 Football ChampionshipThe game will be...
Matthew Flaherty and Barry O Sullivan Back In Kilmoyley Panel Ahead Of Championship
Kilmoyley have welcomed back two players to the panel ahead of the County Senior Hurling Final this yearManager Maurice Murnane caught up with Joe...
Tour De France – Preview
Neil Martin, father of Dan Martin, who is competing in the tour, joined us on Radio Kerry Sport ahead of this years racing
