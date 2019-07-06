Richard (Rich) Kissane, Clountubrid, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from his residence to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

