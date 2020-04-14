Richard Moloney, Toureenfineen, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.

A private funeral will take place. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.
Sorry for your loss Paddy and Sheila Ogrady
R.I.P Richard
To the Moloney family sorry for your loss
