Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Monday evening from 5:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford
Latest News
Yellow-level wind and snow/ice warnings for Kerry in effect
Status yellow wind and snow/ice warnings are still in effect in Kerry.Met Eireann adjusted its weather warnings earlier this evening, as Storm Jorge hit...
Kerry Hurling & Football News
Tommy O’Connor and Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry HurlingLeona TwissTommy O'Connor
Kerry churchgoers advised to not continue practice of hand-shaking
Churchgoers in Kerry are being advised not to continue the practice of hand-shaking at mass.The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is suggesting that parishes would...
Over €4,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Kenmare
Gardaí seized over €4,000 worth of suspected drugs in Kenmare yesterday.As part of Operation Thor, gardaí carried out a day of action in Kenmare...
Curtain Comes Down On Coursing Season
The coursing season is at an end, with the Irish Cup meeting not now going to take place.It has been called off the past...
Latest Sports
Community Games Soccer Review
Nelius Collins review the Girls U13 Indoor SoccerReport 1Report 2