Richard Kissane, Glouria, Lisselton.

Predeceased by his parents Nora and John, brothers John and Michael. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, son Seán, daughter Noreen, grandchildren Emily, Richie, Olivia, Ollie and Mia, sisters Mary T, Kitty, Nora and Bridie, daughter-in-law Caithrian, son-in-law Dan, brother-in-law Eugene, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Richard, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am,

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****