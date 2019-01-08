Revised funding application to be made for restoration of Tralee-Blennerville steam train

A revised funding application is to be made in an effort to revive the Tralee-Blennerville Steam Railway.

Several councillors raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District; it’s restoration is including in the Kerry Tourism Strategy and Action Plan.

A funding proposal for its restoration was submitted in 2016 to Failte Ireland under the Large Capital Grants Scheme but was unsuccessful.

The council says after meetings with Failte Ireland and Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin it has been invited to submit a revised application for funding in the second quarter of this year.

Councillors emphasised the importance of the steam train to the tourism offering in Tralee.