Munster are now in third position in Pool B of the Heineken Champions Cup.

It’s follows the latest miracle comeback from the men in red to snatch an away win against Clermont Auvernge last night.

CJ Stander put in a Star Of The Match performance with a try in the 69th minute while Currow’s JJ Hanrahan kicked 24 points in the 39 points to 31 victory at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Speaking to John Drummey, Mike Fuller from Killarney Rugby Club says it was memorable victory for Munster.