Review on process that led to Kerry direct provision centre opening still not complete

A review on the process that led to the opening of a direct provision centre in Kerry is yet to be completed, despite expectations it was to be finalised in August.

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered the review in early June, following the controversy surrounding the opening of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen.

Then-Minister Charlie Flanagan asked the Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality to review the department’s actions on direct provision during the early stages of the pandemic.

This includes, in particular, reference to the opening of centres such as the one in Cahersiveen.

The report was expected to be finalised in August and submitted to Minister Helen McEntee for consideration.

The Department of Justice now says the review remains ongoing and is expected to be published when complete.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers could be given their own accommodation three months after moving to Ireland, as part of a major overhaul to the direct provision system.

An expert group advising the government is recommending people stay in temporary state accommodation centres for their first 12 weeks in the country, before being moved to new housing provided by local authorities.