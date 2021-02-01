Review into opening of Kerry direct provision centre six months overdue

A review on the process that led to the opening of a Kerry direct provision centre is still awaited, six months after its expected completion date.

Former Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan ordered a review in early June, following the controversy surrounding the opening of the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen.

Then-Minister Charlie Flanagan asked the Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality to review the department’s actions on direct provision during the early stages of the pandemic.

This includes, in particular, reference to the opening of centres such as the one in Cahersiveen.

The report was expected to be finalised in August and submitted to Minister Helen McEntee for consideration.

Responsibility for direct provision was transferred to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in October.

This department now says the review was conducted by Department of Justice officials prior to the transfer of functions.

It says the review outcome is still awaited.