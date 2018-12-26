Review Of Kerry U17s And Soccer Highlights From Across The World

Sport Review Of Kerry U17s And Soccer Highlights From Across The WorldBy radiokerrysport - 26th December 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Darren Aherne looks back at the year for his Kerry Under 17 team and some of the highlights in the world of soccer including the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League.He’s been speaking with John DrummeyPart 1 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DARREN1.mp3 Part 2 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DARREN2.mp3