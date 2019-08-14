Review of Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme needs to be carried out quickly

A review of the Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme grant scheme needs to be carried out quickly.

That’s the view of David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions in Glenbeigh.

He was speaking following confirmation from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland that funding under the three-year grant scheme will no longer be available to homeowners.

The grant offered more than 50 percent of the costs of a deep retrofit of older homes with a C2 energy rating or worse, bringing its rating up.

David O’Sullivan says it is disappointing this scheme has been stopped.

He says other schemes are still available, and is encouraging homeowners to examine alternatives suitable for them:

Meanwhile, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says it’s outrageous that no more funding will be available under the Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme.

Deputy Healy-Rae believes it’s a scandal, adding many people were depending on this funding to carry out works to their home.